Mixin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,332.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for about $477.03 or 0.01252615 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $269.06 million and $66,332.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,028 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

