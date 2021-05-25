ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 669,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,652,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

ADOMANI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

