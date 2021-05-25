EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Up 14.2%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) rose 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

