Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Shares Up 12.5%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 7,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 31,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.