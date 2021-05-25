Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 34,163 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

GSHD traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. 134,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.