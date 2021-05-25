Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.20 and last traded at $79.07. 128,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 350,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

