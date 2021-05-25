Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0009

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $146,626.75 and approximately $1,915.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00377921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00192343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.00833805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

