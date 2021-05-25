Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.49 million, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,064 shares of company stock valued at $604,261. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

