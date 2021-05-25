Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $115.16 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $115.16 million and approximately $36.03 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00940561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.12 or 0.09815729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

