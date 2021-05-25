CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 33,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 26,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

