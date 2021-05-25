Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading Down 2.1%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Cementos Argos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.