Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 2,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 3.31.

About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

