Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.32. 228,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 194,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

