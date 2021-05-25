MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Up 40%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s share price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.90. 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce.

