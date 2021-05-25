Incent Hits One Day Volume of $278,685.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Incent has a market cap of $2.24 million and $278,685.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00370387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00190954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00816933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INCNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.