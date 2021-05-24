Boosted Finance Price Tops $20.59 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $20.59 or 0.00053669 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $30,755.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00364484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00190998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003847 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00869579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

