Pendle Price Down 21.3% This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $17.44 million and $37,822.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00364484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00190998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003847 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00869579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

