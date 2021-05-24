IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0328 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $539.52 million and $253.82 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00076345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.00943150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.52 or 0.09744456 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

