cVault.finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $191,403.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $72.93 million and approximately $191,403.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $7,292.82 or 0.19039286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.00943150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.52 or 0.09744456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

