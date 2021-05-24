Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 401.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $113.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,198. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

