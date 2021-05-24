LikeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.96 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $55,169.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.66 or 0.00941288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.06 or 0.09753658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,035,926,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,500,401 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.