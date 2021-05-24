Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $62.80 million and approximately $167,584.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002738 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00111272 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000236 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

