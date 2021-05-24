Cryptobuyer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $333.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $214,425.09 and $333.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.66 or 0.00941288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.06 or 0.09753658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

