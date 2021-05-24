iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.33.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

