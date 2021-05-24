Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

ExlService stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.49. 154,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $101.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,291 shares of company stock worth $8,576,542. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

