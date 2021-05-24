Tribe (TRIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $245.64 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Tribe has a total market cap of $245.64 million and $21.50 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00067158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.59 or 0.00966594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.35 or 0.10059812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.