$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

