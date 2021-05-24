Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report $103.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.01 million and the highest is $104.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $452.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.16 million to $461.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $504.11 million, with estimates ranging from $495.61 million to $512.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. 605,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,523. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after buying an additional 869,286 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

