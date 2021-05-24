$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSE THS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 329,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

