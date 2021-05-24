Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

EA traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,531. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,130 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

