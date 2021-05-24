PAYCENT Market Capitalization Tops $98,212.23 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $98,212.23 and $686.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00970289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.71 or 0.10140014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00086523 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

