$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to report $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

