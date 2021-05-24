PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $105.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.98 million to $110.50 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $75.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $489.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTCT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $39.16. 447,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,123. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 876.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 135,331 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 902,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,755,000 after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

