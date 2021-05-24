AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0818 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $20.06 million and $239,873.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00970289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.71 or 0.10140014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00086523 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,250,691 coins and its circulating supply is 245,250,690 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

