Tokenomy (TEN) Market Cap Tops $9.67 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $700,493.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00961742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.30 or 0.10036948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00086559 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.