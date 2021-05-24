Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $14.62 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $75,757.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.51 or 0.06767784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $730.22 or 0.01905512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00474924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00195935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00644042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00457419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00371224 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars.

