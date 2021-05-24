HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $231.13 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00961742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.30 or 0.10036948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00086559 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 1,033,688,084 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

