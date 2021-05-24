$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pool by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $430.74. 151,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,210. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.29 and a 200-day moving average of $363.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool has a one year low of $240.01 and a one year high of $449.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

