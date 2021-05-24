Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 9,782 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.73. 90,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,118. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.