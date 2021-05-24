Polkadot (DOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.19 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $22.35 or 0.00058327 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $21.05 billion and approximately $4.19 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00374915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00190876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.45 or 0.00932773 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00027092 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,077,129,481 coins and its circulating supply is 941,605,366 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

