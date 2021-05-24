Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.99 billion and the lowest is $7.61 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.16. 2,935,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,143. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

