Zloadr Trading 106.1% Higher Over Last Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $90,431.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00978164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.21 or 0.10168908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

