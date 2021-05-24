Storj Price Tops $1.09 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $313.51 million and approximately $67.27 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storj has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00978164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.21 or 0.10168908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,521,993 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STORJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.