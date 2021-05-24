NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120.58 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $120.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00008433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00267463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,314,239 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

