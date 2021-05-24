Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $844.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of SAFM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 213,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.