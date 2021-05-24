Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $589.78 Million

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce sales of $589.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares in the company, valued at $615,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,357.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $125.98. 120,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $133.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

