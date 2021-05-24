State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

STT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.41. 1,361,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,522. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,625. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in State Street by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,798,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in State Street by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 511,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after buying an additional 310,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

