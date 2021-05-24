Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EEFT traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $148.23. 130,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -548.98 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.