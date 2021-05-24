Chainlink Price Tops $26.12 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.18 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $26.12 or 0.00067213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.77 or 0.00977369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.22 or 0.10158423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00086685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

