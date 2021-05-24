Gameswap Price Tops $0.49 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $130,668.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.77 or 0.00977369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.22 or 0.10158423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00086685 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.